Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin makes surprise departure ahead of a risky court ruling

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra made a sudden and surprising departure from the country on Thursday,…

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra made a sudden and surprising departure from the country on Thursday, just five days before a court ruling that could open him up to a new prison sentence.

His exit came a week after the Constitutional Court removed his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, from her position as prime minister. The court found her guilty of an ethics violation for a politically compromising phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Parliament was set to vote Friday on a new prime minister to succeed Paetongtarn and install a new government. Many see this as the end of the power that Thaksin’s political machine has wielded for more than two decades. During that time, Thaksin faced prison time in various cases, though he spent no time behind bars.

Thaksin told Thai immigration authorities at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport that his private jet was headed for Singapore. A police statement confirmed his plane was allowed to take off shortly after 7 p.m. because he had no arrest warrant or court order preventing him from leaving the country.

However, flight-tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed the private jet, a Bombardier BD-700, initially flew south toward Singapore before suddenly turning west, doing two circles, and continuing toward India. There was no immediate explanation for the change in route or word on whether Thaksin might soon return.

Widespread speculation on social media suggested he was headed to Dubai, where he lived during his self-imposed exile starting in 2008. The plane appeared to be on a path toward Dubai around midnight, Bangkok time.

Thaksin was prime minister from 2001 until a military coup ousted him in 2006 while he was abroad. He briefly returned to Thailand in 2008 but left again, skipping bail ahead of a court verdict on a corruption case.

He had been ousted amid accusations of corruption, abuse of power, and disrespect for Thailand’s monarchy. He returned to his homeland in 2023 to begin an eight-year sentence for three cases involving graft and abuse of power.

He was sent to a suite at Bangkok’s Police General Hospital instead of a prison, reportedly for medical reasons. His sentence was commuted to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and he was released on parole after six months.

The circumstances of his detention raised questions about whether he received special treatment. The Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday will determine if the Corrections Department acted legally in its handling of his case.

The mandate for the court’s investigation is broad, and it is unclear if Thaksin could be liable for the Corrections Department’s actions, though if he was found to be complicit in their wrongdoing, he might face charges that could result in a new prison sentence.

After leaving office, Thaksin faced a barrage of lawsuits and criminal charges he claimed were politically motivated. Last month, a criminal court acquitted him of royal defamation, an offense also known as lèse-majesté, which could have resulted in a 15-year prison sentence.

——

Associated Press correspondent Jon Gambrell in Dubai contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.