Teenager kills 2 officers in attack on Turkish police station

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A 16-year-old high-school student attacked a police station in western Turkey on Monday with a shotgun,…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A 16-year-old high-school student attacked a police station in western Turkey on Monday with a shotgun, killing two police officers, officials said.

Izmir province Gov. Suleyman Elban said two other police officers and a civilian were wounded in the attack in the Balcova district of Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city.

The assailant was arrested and the motive was under investigation, Elban said at the scene.

News reports said a teenager, who has not been identified, was subdued by police after being shot in the leg.

A media report said the teenager carried out the attack just days after being released from custody, allegedly in retaliation for mistreatment at the police station. But Elban denied he had been detained or had a previous criminal record.

The assailant lived on the same street as the police station and used a pump-action shotgun belonging to his father during the assault, Elban said.

A video of the assault posted on Cumhuriyet newspaper’s website showed the wounded teenager shouting “God is Great” while lying on the pavement as police tried to subdue him.

Bystanders can be heard yelling “Take his weapon!” and “Call an ambulance!” Moments later, the suspect reaches into a rucksack and throws an object, prompting panicked shouts of “Bomb!” and “Shoot him, brother, shoot him!” from the crowd.

The assailant first shot and killed a police officer who was standing guard in front of the station. The second victim was a police chief inspector who was killed in an ensuing clash, Elban said.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.