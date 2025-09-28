Seychelles will hold a rerun vote after no outright winner in presidential election

VICTORIA, Seychelles (AP) — With no outright winner in Seychelles’ presidential election, the country will hold a rerun vote between…

VICTORIA, Seychelles (AP) — With no outright winner in Seychelles’ presidential election, the country will hold a rerun vote between the two main contenders, the electoral authority said Sunday.

Opposition figure Patrick Herminie received 48.8% of the vote, while the incumbent, Wavel Ramkalawan, garnered 46.4% of the vote, according to official results. A candidate needs to win more than 50% of the vote to be declared the winner.

Ramkalawan seeks a second term as the leader of Africa’s smallest country.

Early voting began on Thursday, but most people voted on Saturday.

The 115-island archipelago of 120,000 people in the Indian Ocean has become synonymous with luxury and environmental travel, which has bumped Seychelles to the top of the list of Africa’s richest countries by gross domestic product per capita, according to the World Bank.

But it also faces challenges related to climate change as well as a growing drug crisis fueled by addiction to heroin.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.