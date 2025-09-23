Rescuers in Colombia try to dig out 20 miners trapped in a collapsed gold mine

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A collapse at a gold mine in northern Colombia trapped more than 20 miners, and rescuers…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A collapse at a gold mine in northern Colombia trapped more than 20 miners, and rescuers were working Tuesday to dig them out, government and company officials said.

Canada’s Aris Mining Corp., which works with the independently run La Reliquia mine in the Antioquia region, said in a statement that the main shaft collapsed Monday and that five company employees were among the 23 trapped. It said it expected the trapped miners to be brought to the surface on Wednesday, and that rescuers were delivering food and water to them in the meantime.

Colombia’s National Mining Agency said in a separate statement that 25 people were trapped in the gold mine, in the municipality of Segovia.

La Reliquia is located within a mining block that has been assigned to Aris, but that is operated by a local mining cooperative.

The Canadian company said that the mine has about 60 employees overall, and that it provides a “small portion” of the ore that supports its overall gold production in Segovia.

Aris runs two mining concessions in Colombia, which last year produced about 6.6 tons of gold, or 210,000 ounces. Colombia’s gold production climbed to 67 tons per year in 2024, supported by high prices for the precious metal.

A report published in 2023 by Colombia’s Human Rights Ombudsman said that more than 80% of Colombia’s gold is mined by informal operators with no licenses, including artisanal miners but also members of rebel groups.

The precarious conditions at some gold mines in Colombia have led to fatal accidents. On Saturday the bodies of seven miners were found at an illegal mine in Cauca province. Rescue teams took nine days to reach the trapped workers.

