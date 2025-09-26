Power outage hits three states in southeast Mexico, president says

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Power was knocked out to more than 2 million customers in three states in southeast Mexico…

President Claudia Sheinbaum said via X that technicians from Mexico’s state-owned power company, known as CFE, were working to restore power to Yucatan, Campeche and Quintana Roo states.

CFE said in a statement that power was cut to more than 2.2 million users just after 2 p.m. Friday, while maintenance was being performed on transmission lines.

Quintana Roo is home to Mexico’s tourism crown jewels, including Cancun and Tulum, along the Caribbean coast.

Sheinbaum said in another message later updating the effort to restore power that the lights were back on in most of Yucatan’s capital Merida, most of the state of Campeche and some towns in Quintana Roo including Chetumal, Bacalar and Holbox.

Earlier this year, there was another blackout in the region that CFE attributed to “bad quality” natural gas that was supplied to a generating plant.

