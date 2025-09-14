Pope Leo XIV turns 70 and thanks God, his parents and all those who prayed for him

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV marked his 70th birthday on Sunday by thanking God, his parents and all those…

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV marked his 70th birthday on Sunday by thanking God, his parents and all those who prayed for him.

Leo saw giant “Happy birthday” banners, balloons and congratulatory signs held up by the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his traditional noon blessing.

“My dears, it seems you know today I have turned 70,” Leo said to cheers. “I thank the Lord, my parents and all those who remembered me in their prayers.”

Later Sunday, Leo was spending his birthday afternoon presiding over an ecumenical prayer service in honor of 21st century martyrs.

When he was elected last May at age 69, the former Robert Prevost was the youngest pope since 1978, when Karol Wojtyla was elected Pope John Paul II at age 58.

