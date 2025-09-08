Police say they rescued Caribbean Airlines pilot kidnapped in Trinidad and Tobago

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — A Caribbean Airlines pilot who was kidnapped in Trinidad and Tobago has been rescued following a…

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — A Caribbean Airlines pilot who was kidnapped in Trinidad and Tobago has been rescued following a police operation in which one of the suspects was killed, authorities said.

Capt. Daniel Kawall, who is from Trinidad, was reported missing on Sept. 3 when relatives last heard from him.

After days of searching by authorities and volunteers, police got a breakthrough on Sunday, when they converged on a residential building in northwest Trinidad. A confrontation with the kidnappers there led to a gunfight, Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro said Sunday.

He said police arrested three suspects in connection with the kidnapping, but he did not confirm whether any ransom was paid ahead of the rescue.

The search continues for two additional suspects whom police say fled the scene during the operation.

Kawall underwent a medical examination after being freed.

“He is good; he has no physical injuries,” Guevarro said.

Sunday marked the second rescue of a kidnapping victim in the Caribbean nation in recent weeks. On July 21, police said they rescued a woman from a house in northeast Trinidad after she was kidnapped eight days earlier. One suspect was shot and killed by police in that operation.

The kidnappings come as a state of emergency remains in effect in the twin-island nation as it struggles with a surge in violence.

“Let this serve as a clear warning that law enforcement will not tolerate the return of kidnappings for ransom,” Guevarro said.

