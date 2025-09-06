Photos show Indians marking final day of Ganesh Chaturthi that ends with sea immersion

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Indians marked the final day of the Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant, 10-day Hindu festival celebrating the…

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Indians marked the final day of the Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant, 10-day Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles, and god of wisdom, prosperity and new beginnings.

At the end of the festival devotees transport images of the elephant-headed Hindu god to a nearby beach where they ceremonially immerse it into the sea.

Marked by millions of devotees all over India, the festival finds its most fervent followers in Mumbai, a major coastal metropolis and business center in western India.

