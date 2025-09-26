Photos show Hezbollah supporters honoring slain leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine despite PM’s ban

BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of Hezbollah supporters gathered in Beirut to honor former leader Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem…

BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of Hezbollah supporters gathered in Beirut to honor former leader Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem Safieddine, both killed in Israeli airstrikes nearly a year ago.

Nasrallah died on Sept. 27, 2024, in a massive strike that leveled an entire block in Beirut’s southern suburbs where he was meeting with an Iranian general and senior commanders. Just days later, Safieddine, who had been named his successor, was killed in similar strikes on the same area.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.