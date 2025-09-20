Photos of an orthopedic center in Congo that helps amputees regain mobility

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Fighting has long battered Congo’s mineral-rich east, displacing some 7 million people in the conflict that…

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Fighting has long battered Congo’s mineral-rich east, displacing some 7 million people in the conflict that is one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. Many have lost their limbs.

In comes the Shirika la Umoja, an orthopedic center on the front line of the conflict in Goma, which produces prosthetics for the wounded despite an overwhelming surge of casualties.

The center, supported by the Red Cross and run by the Catholic church, has treated over 800 amputees since early 2025. It struggles with limited resources as workers craft artificial limbs one by one to help amputees regain their mobility.

