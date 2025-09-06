Photos from Venice Film Festival awards ceremony where Jim Jarmusch wins top honor

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The 2025 Venice Film Festival wrapped up with Jim Jarmusch’s “Father Mother Sister Brother” taking the…

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The 2025 Venice Film Festival wrapped up with Jim Jarmusch’s “Father Mother Sister Brother” taking the top prize, edging out higher-profile contenders. The film, starring Adam Driver, Vicky Krieps and Cate Blanchett, is a quietly humorous look at family relationships.

