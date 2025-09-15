Nepal’s PM appoints 3 new ministers as interim government prepares to hold fresh elections in March

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s prime minister on Monday selected three new ministers to join her interim administration, which is…

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s prime minister on Monday selected three new ministers to join her interim administration, which is tasked with holding fresh elections in March after violent street protests last week led to the collapse of the previous government.

Sushila Karki, the Himalayan country’s first female prime minster, appointed Kalman Gurung as energy minister, Rameshore Khanal as finance minister and Om Prakash Aryal as home minister.

Karki, 73, was named prime minister on Sept. 12. She was a popular figure while serving as the Supreme Court’s chief justice in 2016 and 2017, and was known for standing against corruption in the government.

Last week’s massive demonstrations — called the protest of Gen Z — ended with at least 72 people killed and hundreds wounded. The army stepped in to impose a curfew and finally agreed to make Karki the head of an interim government that will hold elections in six months.

“I did not come to this position because I had sought it but because there were voices from the streets demanding that Sushila Karki should be given the responsibility,” Karki said Sunday. “We are here for only six months to complete the task given to us and transfer the responsibility to the upcoming government and ministers.”

Karki faces challenges as she seeks to balance the expectations of the young generation of protesters and older political leaders, and rebuild government structures that were destroyed in the violent protests.

“What we need now is to work to end corruption, bring good governance and economic equality,” Karki said.

Chandra Lal Mehta, a student, said she believes voters will choose a younger leader when elections are held in March but pointed to Karki’s expertise in legal matters as a qualification for her current role as prime minister.

Businessperson Shrawan Dahl said Karki is the right person to lead the interim government because she has the support of the army and the people.

“Her purpose is to hold the election and our hope is that she will complete the task successfully,” Dahl said.

In April 2017, lawmakers tried to impeach Karki when she was chief justice of the Supreme Court, accusing her of bias, but the move was unsuccessful and criticized as an attack on the judiciary.

The massive demonstrations began on Sept. 8 over a short-lived social media ban. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets, particularly young people, angry about widespread corruption and poverty, while the children of political leaders, known as “nepo kids,” seemed to enjoy luxurious lifestyles.

The protests turned violent, with demonstrators attacking the Parliament building and police opening fire.

Protesters attacked and set on fire the offices of the president, Supreme Court, key government ministries and several police stations on Sept. 9, a day after police shot at protesters. The businesses and houses of key families were also attacked, including several stores of a popular supermarket chain in Nepal.

Calm was restored after the army took control of the streets that night, and negotiations between protesters, the army and the president began over an interim government.

