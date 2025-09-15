Mexico City propane tanker explosion death toll reaches 15

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The death toll from the explosion of a tanker truck carrying propane on a major highway…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The death toll from the explosion of a tanker truck carrying propane on a major highway in Mexico City last week has risen to 15, authorities said Monday.

Mexico City health officials announced on X that a 40-year-old man had died from his injuries and then hours later said in a statement that a 15th person had died who had not been identified. Thirty-nine people remained hospitalized.

Investigators determined that the tank of the overturned trailer ruptured after colliding with something. They continue investigating whether the truck was speeding and whether the driver had sufficient training.

The resulting fire last Wednesday engulfed more than two dozen vehicles and left dozens of badly burned victims.

