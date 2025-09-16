Men arrested over drone flights near Windsor Castle before Trump’s visit

LONDON (AP) — Authorities in Britain arrested two men Tuesday for flying drones near Windsor Castle in violation of airspace…

LONDON (AP) — Authorities in Britain arrested two men Tuesday for flying drones near Windsor Castle in violation of airspace restrictions in place for U.S. President Donald Trump ‘s state visit.

Thames Valley Police said the men were arrested as part of beefed-up security plans ahead of Trump’s arrival for events that include a lavish banquet at the castle on Wednesday hosted by King Charles III.

The two suspects, both 37, were arrested for flying drones in breach of temporary restrictions that cover a large area around Windsor, police said.

The Royal Standard flag, with the monarch’s coat of arms, flew over the castle’s Round Tower late Tuesday, indicating that Charles was there.

Flight restrictions are in place through Thursday in Windsor and also at Chequers, the country mansion where U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host Trump on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police said it was monitoring Windsor from the air, putting armed officers on its streets and patrolling the River Thames to provide extra security during the visit.

Police in bright yellow vests were seen around the historic town west of London, where the main street was lined with U.K. and U.S. flags.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Windsor Parish Church, a short walk from the castle, to protest the American president, chanting “Dump Trump” and “Trump go home.”

A large Trump protest is planned Wednesday in London.

