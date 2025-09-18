Maldives leader ratifies controversial law targeting journalists and media outlets

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Thursday ratified a controversial new media law that allows for hefty…

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Thursday ratified a controversial new media law that allows for hefty fines and the temporary or permanent closure of media outlets deemed to violate its provisions.

The bill provides for individual fines of up to $ 1,620 against journalists and up to $6,485 against media companies that are found to be contravening the law.

It also allows authorities to suspend media licenses until investigations are complete, file litigation seeking cancellation of media licenses, or even send police to stop broadcasts midway if they are seen to be violating the new law.

The president’s office said Muizzu ratified the Maldives Media and Broadcasting Regulation Act, which was passed by Parliament last Tuesday by an overwhelming majority.

Of the 93 members of Parliament, 60 government lawmakers voted for the bill after opposition members were evicted amid protests.

The new law requires journalists to respect the nation’s constitution, Islam, national security, social values, and protect personal honor and human rights.

A seven-member committee will be appointed to ensure compliance and investigate any alleged offenses.

Maldives, known as a high-end tourist destination, has a short democratic history. It has had a difficult transition since becoming a multiparty democracy in 2008, ending 30 years of autocratic rule.

