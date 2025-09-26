Israel says it struck site used to produce precision missiles in eastern Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel’s air force carried out airstrikes Friday on eastern Lebanon, the Lebanese state-run news agency reported without…

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel’s air force carried out airstrikes Friday on eastern Lebanon, the Lebanese state-run news agency reported without giving any word on casualties. The Israeli military said it struck a site used for manufacturing precision missiles.

The airstrikes took place near the Lebanese village of Saraain in the Bekaa Valley region, according to the National News Agency. They are the latest strikes since the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in November.

The Israeli military said the site constituted a violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon. It added that the military will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to Israel.

Since the ceasefire went into effect, Israel has carried out almost daily airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon, alleging that Hezbollah is trying to rebuild its capabilities.

The most recent Israel-Hezbollah war killed more than 4,000 people in Lebanon, including hundreds of civilians, and caused an estimated $11 billion worth of destruction, according to the World Bank. In Israel, 127 people died, including 80 soldiers.

The war started when Hezbollah began firing rockets across the border on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after a deadly Hamas-led incursion into southern Israel sparked the war in Gaza. Israel responded with shelling and airstrikes in Lebanon, and the two sides became locked in an escalating conflict that became a full-blown war in late September 2024.

