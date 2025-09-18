Heavy rains cause power outages and force widespread closures in the US Virgin Islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Heavy rains forced the closure of schools, businesses and government agencies in the U.S.…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Heavy rains forced the closure of schools, businesses and government agencies in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday.

A widespread power outage also was reported in St. John and St. Thomas.

Forecasters warned of flooding, landslides and dangerous river surges across the U.S. Virgin Islands and in parts of neighboring Puerto Rico.

The National Weather Service said a tropical wave combined with a nearby trough, which is an area of relatively low pressure, was to blame for the heavy rains.

The rough weather was not associated with Tropical Storm Gabrielle, which was approaching the Caribbean but is expected to remain over open water.

