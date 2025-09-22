Copenhagen Airport suspends flights due to large drone sightings

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Flights at Copenhagen Airport have been suspended or diverted following sightings of “2-3 large drones,” according…

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Flights at Copenhagen Airport have been suspended or diverted following sightings of “2-3 large drones,” according to a statement by police on X.

Copenhagen Airport, Scandinavia’s largest, said Monday night that “unidentified drones” have grounded outgoing flights and forced others to divert to nearby airports.

Local media show a significant police presence in the vicinity of the airport. It’s unclear when operations will return to normal.

Meanwhile, a separate drone incident took place the same evening at Oslo’s airport, forcing all traffic to move to one runway, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Traffic has now returned to normal and it’s unclear who was responsible for the incident.

Security concerns in northern Europe are heightened following an increase in Russian sabotage activities and multiple drones and fighter jet incursions into NATO airspace in recent weeks.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.