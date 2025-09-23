Claudia Cardinale, star of ‘8½,’ dies at 87

NEMOURS, France (AP) — Acclaimed Italian actor Claudia Cardinale, who starred in some of the most celebrated European films of…

NEMOURS, France (AP) — Acclaimed Italian actor Claudia Cardinale, who starred in some of the most celebrated European films of the 1960s and 1970s, has died, AFP reported Tuesday. She was 87.

She starred in more than 100 films and made-for-television productions, but she was best known for embodying youthful purity in Federico Fellini’s “8½,” in which she co-starred with Marcello Mastroianni in 1963.

She died in Nemours, France, surrounded by her children, her agent Laurent Savry told AFP. Savry and his agency did not immediately return emailed requests for comment from The Associated Press.

