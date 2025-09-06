Cameroon separatists claim deadly roadside attack that killed 7 soldiers

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — A separatist group has claimed responsibility for a roadside bomb attack that detonated in southwestern Cameroon,…

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — A separatist group has claimed responsibility for a roadside bomb attack that detonated in southwestern Cameroon, killing seven soldiers.

The attack happened Friday morning near the town of Malende, according to local media. The Fako Unity Warriors, an English-speaking separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack late on Friday.

The Cameroon News Agency reported that seven soldiers were killed. Government forces had been on patrol in the area in recent weeks, searching for improvised explosive devices, the agency said.

The Cameroonian military has not officially commented on the attack and did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Cameroon’s western regions have been plagued by fighting since English-speaking separatists launched a rebellion in 2017 with the stated goal of breaking away from the French-speaking majority. They aim to establish an independent English-speaking state in the west of the country.

The tensions, which began with peaceful protests organized by lawyers and teachers, turned deadly nearly a decade ago following a government crackdown.

The government has accused separatists of committing atrocities against civilians. The conflict has killed more than 6,000 people and displaced over 600,000 others, according to the International Crisis Group, a think tank.

Though the number of deadly attacks by separatists has decreased in recent years, the conflict shows no signs of resolution. Peace talks with international mediators have stalled, with both sides accusing each other of acting in bad faith.

The attack on Friday was “yet another reminder that resolving this conflict requires more than a militaristic approach. Genuine negotiations with third-party assistance are needed,” said Christopher Fomunyoh, senior associate for Africa at the National Democratic Institute in Washington.

Fomunyoh said the conflict might escalate further in the lead-up to Cameroon’s presidential election on Oct. 12.

The last election in 2018 was marked by deadly violence in the English-speaking regions, as separatist tried to disrupt voting.

Friday’s attack came on the same day that U.S. federal law enforcement officials in Minnesota indicted two separatist leaders, both naturalized U.S. citizens.

According to the indictment, the two commanders of the Ambazonia Defense Forces had financed and ordered fighters in Cameroon to carry out bombings, killings and kidnappings while living in the United States.

Banchereau reported from Dakar, Senegal.

