British judge sentences an asylum-seeker to 12 months in a case that triggered anti-migrant protests

LONDON (AP) — A British judge on Tuesday sentenced an asylum-seeker to 12 months in prison for sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl — charges that sparked a wave of angry protests against migrants across the United Kingdom.

Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was found guilty of five offenses, including sexual assault, inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and harassment.

Kebatu’s arrest and prosecution prompted thousands of people to protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, northeast of London, where he was staying along with other newly-arrived migrants. Multiple protests targeting other hotels housing migrants followed in other British cities and towns, with some demonstrations attended by far-right activists.

Prosecutors said Kebatu, 41, had arrived in England by boat just over a week before he approached the 14-year-old, attempted to kiss her and put his hand on the girl’s thigh during incidents in Epping.

The hearing heard that Kebatu said he wanted to be deported after serving his time in prison.

District Judge Christopher Williams said Kebatu “couldn’t have anticipated” his actions would cause mass protests.

“You couldn’t have anticipated that your offending behavior as an asylum-seeker housed at the Bell Hotel would cause such a response from the public,” he said. “Particularly in Epping, but also across the U.K. resulting in mass demonstrations and fear that children in the U.K. are not safe.”

Tensions have long simmered over the British government’s policy of using hotels to house migrants who are awaiting a decision on their asylum status. Critics say it costs taxpayers millions of pounds, while the hotels become flashpoints in communities and leave migrants feeling targeted by local residents.

