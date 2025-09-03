Beijing’s show of strength unites Xi, Kim and Putin in symbolic walk of solidarity

HONG KONG (AP) — As Chinese troops prepared to showcase their military strength during a lavish parade in central Beijing,…

HONG KONG (AP) — As Chinese troops prepared to showcase their military strength during a lavish parade in central Beijing, President Xi Jinping was flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The prominent position of the three leaders at the symbolic event to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II represents a show of unity during ongoing pressure from the United States.

Putin and Kim were among some two dozen top foreign leaders who attended a high-profile event that signals China’s growing diplomatic influence in the Global South and other emerging economies.

While other leaders walked behind the trio towards the viewing platform overlooking Tiananmen Square, Xi and Kim smiled as they chatted through an interpreter. Xi also talked to Putin while they walked.

