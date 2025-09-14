Attack at a police station in Colombia by FARC dissidents kills 1, injures 4

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Dissidents of the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia attacked a police station in southwestern Colombia…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Dissidents of the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia attacked a police station in southwestern Colombia Sunday, killing a police officer and wounding four people, authorities said.

The army said on X that troops entered the town of Carmelo, in the Cauca department, to restore order after “terrorist actions” that appeared to be in response to a police operation against criminal groups in the area.

Operating in the region are dissidents of the notorious FARC rebel group who do not accept the 2016 peace agreement. The FARC for decades fought the government, carrying out assassinations, hijackings and bombings to undermine authorities in Bogota.

The dissidents are under the command of Néstor Gregorio Vera, known as Iván Mordisco, who is one of the most wanted individuals in the country. His factions withdrew from peace talks with the government of Gustavo Petro.

The Colombian army said the armed groups used local residents as human shields to prevent troops from entering the area to support police efforts.

The governor of Cauca, Octavio Guzmán, said on X that he made an urgent call to Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez to ask for the restoration public order and the protection of the local population.

Local press shared videos apparently recorded by residents taking shelter from gunfire. Other videos show the attack on the police station with gunfire and grenades, as the ambushed officers cried out for help.

At least three police officers were injured in a similar attack in the Cauca department late August.

