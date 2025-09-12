A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region

MOSCOW (AP) — A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck early Saturday near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region, the…

MOSCOW (AP) — A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck early Saturday near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake’s epicenter was 111.7 kilometers (69.3 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and had a depth of 39 kms, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of injuries of major damages.

Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula was hit by five powerful quakes — the largest with a magnitude of 7.4 — on July 20, 2025.

