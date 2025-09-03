3 workers die after explosion at Italian waste management plant near Naples

ROME (AP) — Three workers were killed on Friday after a blast at a waste management plant near the southern…

Firefighters said the blast happened in a silo at the company Ecopartenope, hitting three workers who were busy with maintenance work at the site.

Several teams were still active at the site to secure the area, firefighters said on Friday afternoon.

Rescuers did not release any information on the cause of the explosion.

