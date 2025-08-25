Tropical Storm Juliette forms in the Pacific as Fernand churns over open waters in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Juliette formed Monday in the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles from Mexico’s Baja California peninsula…

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Juliette formed Monday in the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles from Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as Tropical Storm Fernand churned in the Atlantic Ocean.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for either storm, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Juliette posed no immediate threat to land, forecasters said. The storm was about 440 miles (708 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph).

It was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (21 kph). Some strengthening was forecast through Tuesday, with weakening starting Wednesday.

In the Atlantic basin, Fernand formed Saturday but was also far from land and forecast to remain over open ocean waters. It was well east of Bermuda and expected to curl more to the northeast as it moves away from Bermuda.

