Tropical Storm Gil is expected to become a hurricane in the eastern Pacific but won’t threaten land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Gil was expected to become a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Friday…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Gil was expected to become a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Friday but wasn’t expected to threaten land, forecasters said.

The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm is about 920 miles (1,480 kilometers) west-southwest of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico.

Gil had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph).

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The storm is expected to keep traveling to the west-northwest in the coming days, as well as speed up as it crosses over the ocean.

Gil was strengthening during a busy period for storms in the eastern Pacific.

Tropical Storm Iona is moving west-northwest in the ocean, about 1,295 miles (2,080 kilometers) west-southwest of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). It was earlier a hurricane but has since weakened. It isn’t threatening land.

And other storms could develop in the coming days in the eastern Pacific, forecasters said.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.