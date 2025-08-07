The dog ate my passport: Family pooch dogs rookie’s All Blacks call-up

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rookie Leroy Carter was still coming to terms with his inclusion in the All Blacks…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rookie Leroy Carter was still coming to terms with his inclusion in the All Blacks squad to play in Argentina in the opening rounds of the Rugby Championship when he made the shocking discovery. “The dog ate my passport.”

The utility back with the Hamilton-based Chiefs was one of four uncapped players included in Scott Robertson’s Championship squad. The phone call from Robertson informing him of his selection had come as a massive surprise.

Carter was rushing to get things together for the squad’s assembly and departure when he realized the family dog had intercepted his passport.

“I got my passport out to take a photo to send to the (team) manager and I just left it on my bedside table,” Carter said. ”My partner went to the gym and left my dog home alone and it’s gone down the hallway, jumped on the bed and just chewed up the passport and my teeth aligners.

“It was a bit of a shambles yesterday. I was trying to get an emergency one but I think it’s all (sorted) now. I thought it would happen to me, something like that, so no point getting stressed about it.”

The All Blacks squad leaves Friday to play Argentina in Cordoba on Aug. 17 and Buenos Aires a week later in the first two rounds of the Rugby Championship which also includes Australia and South Africa.

