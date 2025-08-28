Live Radio
Home » World News » Pilot killed when F-16…

Pilot killed when F-16 jet crashes during preparations for a Polish air show

The Associated Press

August 28, 2025, 2:40 PM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An F-16 pilot was killed Thursday when his jet crashed during preparations for an air show in central Poland, a government spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Adam Szłapka confirmed the death in a social media post. Polish news agency PAP reported that the plane was part of the Polish Air Force.

The crash occurred ahead of the AirSHOW Radom 2025, which was scheduled to occur this weekend.

Other details were not immediately available.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up