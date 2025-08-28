Pilot killed when F-16 jet crashes during preparations for a Polish air show

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An F-16 pilot was killed Thursday when his jet crashed during preparations for an air show…

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An F-16 pilot was killed Thursday when his jet crashed during preparations for an air show in central Poland, a government spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Adam Szłapka confirmed the death in a social media post. Polish news agency PAP reported that the plane was part of the Polish Air Force.

The crash occurred ahead of the AirSHOW Radom 2025, which was scheduled to occur this weekend.

Other details were not immediately available.

