Photos of Vietnam preparing to celebrate 80th National Day

Hanoi, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam is getting ready to celebrate its 80th National Day on September 2, marking the Southeast Asian country’s independence from French colonial rule in 1945.

In the capital, Hanoi, national flags lined the streets as residents gathered to watch rehearsals for the upcoming military parade. Some wore designs of the red flag with its distinct yellow star, while others painted their faces with the same colors.

