Live Radio
Home » World News » Photos of Vietnam preparing…

Photos of Vietnam preparing to celebrate 80th National Day

The Associated Press

August 30, 2025, 4:49 AM

Hanoi, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam is getting ready to celebrate its 80th National Day on September 2, marking the Southeast Asian country’s independence from French colonial rule in 1945.

In the capital, Hanoi, national flags lined the streets as residents gathered to watch rehearsals for the upcoming military parade. Some wore designs of the red flag with its distinct yellow star, while others painted their faces with the same colors.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up