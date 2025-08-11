Live Radio
Photos of mourning for Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe, who died 2 months after shooting at a rally

The Associated Press

August 11, 2025, 11:36 PM

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombians mourned Miguel Uribe, 39, an opposition senator and presidential hopeful who died after being shot at a political rally two months ago.

Uribe was shot three times while giving a campaign speech in Bogota and had been in intensive care since the attack.

Uribe’s wife Claudia Tarazona and father Miguel Uribe were among the attendees as his coffin was carried through Congress in Bogota.

