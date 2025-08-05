Live Radio
Photos of Mexican ranchers struggling to adapt as screwworm ravages their cattle exports to the US

The Associated Press

August 5, 2025, 11:22 AM

ZAMORA, Mexico (AP) — The U.S. has suspended live cattle imports from Mexico due to concerns about the New World Screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite found in southern Mexico. This suspension has severely impacted ranchers in Sonora, who are already struggling with drought.

