Photos of Mexican ranchers struggling to adapt as screwworm ravages their cattle exports to the US

ZAMORA, Mexico (AP) — The U.S. has suspended live cattle imports from Mexico due to concerns about the New World…

ZAMORA, Mexico (AP) — The U.S. has suspended live cattle imports from Mexico due to concerns about the New World Screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite found in southern Mexico. This suspension has severely impacted ranchers in Sonora, who are already struggling with drought.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.