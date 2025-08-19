Photos of Israelis demanding the release of hostages and an end to the war with Hamas

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis continue to demand the release of hostages held by Hamas and an end to the Israel-Hamas…

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis continue to demand the release of hostages held by Hamas and an end to the Israel-Hamas war. Demonstrators do not want their government to take over Gaza and Orthodox Jews are protesting against army recruitment.

Read more on what to know about ceasefire talks for the 22-month war sparked by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack into Israel.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.