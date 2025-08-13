Live Radio
Photos of Bolivia’s road to the polls under the shadow of an economic crisis

The Associated Press

August 13, 2025, 8:12 PM

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, marked by high inflation and severe fuel shortages, as voters prepare for the Aug. 17 general election, where they will choose a new president and legislators in both chambers.

