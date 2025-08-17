Photos of Beijing’s World Humanoid Robot Games show how a human touch is still needed

BEIJING (AP) — Humanoid robots raced and punched their way through three days of a multi-sport competition at the World…

BEIJING (AP) — Humanoid robots raced and punched their way through three days of a multi-sport competition at the World Humanoid Robot Games, wrapping up Sunday in Beijing.

But they also toppled, crashed and collapsed, requiring humans’ help and leading to questions about how far, after all, the robots can go on their own.

The games featured more than 500 humanoids on 280 teams from 16 countries, including the United States, Germany and Japan, that competed in sports such as soccer, running and boxing at the 12,000-seater National Speed Skating Oval, built for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The event comes as China has stepped up efforts to develop humanoid robots powered by artificial intelligence.

Robots were often seen close to their operators, whether they were controlled remotely, held, lifted, sorted or separated. Batteries needed replacing and limbs tuned.

Although the robots showed off some impressive moves, some tripped and human intervention was never far from the field. One had to be carried out by two people, like an injured athlete, in a display of the limitations the machines are still facing.

Their effect on the audience, however, was not unlike that of real athletes. Cheers erupted when a robot landed a punch, scored a goal, or won a game, showing that viewers were genuinely invested in the machines’ endeavors.

AI-powered robots are expected to be increasingly used in industrial settings.

