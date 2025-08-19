Photo of a stalled commuter train on a submerged track shows Mumbai’s frailties during monsoon

MUMBAI, India (AP) — A commuter train is stalled on a railway track that is submerged in water. Passengers get…

MUMBAI, India (AP) — A commuter train is stalled on a railway track that is submerged in water. Passengers get off it, open their umbrellas and leave, frustrated by the abrupt stop in their journey.

This picture taken by Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool on Tuesday is emblematic of Mumbai’s frailties during the monsoon season. Torrential rains this year — like previous years — have brought parts of Mumbai, the country’s financial and entertainment capital, to a stop, even disrupting some of its always hustling local trains, which are lifeline of the city’s transport system.

Many parts of Mumbai remain inundated in waist-deep water as incessant rains continue to lash the city, causing flooding and disrupting flights.

Heavy rains have also killed dozens of people and deluged many villages in India’s Himalaya mountains over the past two weeks.

