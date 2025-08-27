PHOTO ESSAY: Millions of Venezuelans struggle with food insecurity

CORO, Venezuela (AP) — Millions of Venezuelans are struggling to access food as the country faces its latest economic collapse.…

CORO, Venezuela (AP) — Millions of Venezuelans are struggling to access food as the country faces its latest economic collapse.

The unraveling of the economy, cuts to state subsidies and programs, changes to foreign aid, and U.S. sanctions have made many necessities unaffordable for the estimated 80% of residents who live in poverty.

The economic policies of President Nicolás Maduro’s government have sharply reduced the value of wages and the local currency, further limiting access to food. At the same time, many soup kitchens that once fed thousands, mostly children, have closed as the government targets opponents through a new law that restricts the work of nongovernmental organizations.

