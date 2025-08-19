PHOTO ESSAY: Life on Santa Rosa Island, a meeting point of three nations along the Amazon River

SANTA ROSA, Peru (AP) — Santa Rosa is a small island in the middle of the Amazon River. It has…

SANTA ROSA, Peru (AP) — Santa Rosa is a small island in the middle of the Amazon River. It has just one paved road, no running water and a health post ill-equipped for emergencies. Despite its limitations, residents maintain a fluid and highly interconnected triple-border life, regularly crossing to Colombia and Brazil for shopping, healthcare and daily needs.

The most common businesses in town are nightclubs and evangelical churches. Its one-story homes are built on stilts to withstand floods between March and May. Most residents collect rainwater, filter it through cloth, and boil it on wood stoves. There is no sewage system and no cemetery; many bury their loved ones across the river in Colombia or Brazil.

