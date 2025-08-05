Philippines condemns China’s rocket launch after suspected debris sparked alarm

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A top Philippine security official on Tuesday condemned China’s latest rocket launch, which caused suspected debris…

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A top Philippine security official on Tuesday condemned China’s latest rocket launch, which caused suspected debris to fall near a western Philippine province. Authorities said the incident sparked alarm and posed a danger to people, ships, and aircraft.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the suspected Chinese rocket debris that fell near Palawan province Monday night, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said. However, he added that these posed “a clear danger and risk to land areas and to ships, aircraft, fishing boats and other vessels” near the expected drop zones.

“We condemn in no uncertain terms the irresponsible testing done by the People’s Republic of China of its Long March 12 rocket which alarmed the public and placed the people of Palawan at risk,” Año said in a statement.

People were alarmed after hearing loud explosions Monday night in Palawan’s Puerto Princesa city and nearby towns, Año said, adding that “local residents also saw a fireball cross the sky that later exploded causing the ground to shake.”

Chinese officials did not immediately comment on Año’s statement.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported that the Long March-12 rocket that lifted off Monday night from a commercial spacecraft launch site on the southern island province of Hainan successfully carried a group of internet satellites into pre-set orbit. It was the 587th mission by the Long March carrier rockets, Xinhua said, citing the launch site.

It was not immediately clear if Chinese authorities notified nearby countries like the Philippines of possible debris from its latest rocket launch.

Such Chinese rocket debris have been found farther away from the Philippine archipelago in the past.

The Philippine Space Agency said Monday that debris from the rocket launch was expected to have fallen within two identified drop zones about 21 nautical miles (39 kilometers) from Puerto Princesa City in Palawan and 18 nautical miles (33 kilometers) from Tubbataha Reef Natural Park, an area of coral reefs in the Sulu Sea off eastern Palawan that is popular among divers and conservators.

“Unburned debris from rockets, such as the booster and fairing, are designed to be discarded as the rocket enters outer space,” the space agency said. “While not projected to fall on land features or inhabited areas, falling debris poses danger and potential risk to ships, aircraft, fishing boats and other vessels that will pass through the drop zone.”

Philippine aircraft and vessels were deployed Tuesday to search for the rocket debris, Año said. He asked the public to notify authorities if they find any piece of debris but warned them not to touch them because of possible toxic fuel residues.

