Passenger bus crash in Afghanistan kills 25 people

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A passenger bus overturned in Afghanistan’s capital early Wednesday, killing at least 25 people, a Taliban official…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A passenger bus overturned in Afghanistan’s capital early Wednesday, killing at least 25 people, a Taliban official said.

It happened early in the morning in the Arghandi area of Kabul. The bus was coming from southern Afghanistan with passengers from Helmand and Kandahar.

Reckless driving caused the accident, which also injured 27 people, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said.

The accident comes less than a week after a crash that killed about 80 people in the western province of Herat.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.