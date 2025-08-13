Paris Saint-Germain bests Tottenham in UEFA Super Cup showdown, in photos

UDINE, Italy (AP) — The annual early-season match between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League pitted Paris…

UDINE, Italy (AP) — The annual early-season match between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League pitted Paris Saint-Germain against Tottenham for the UEFA Super Cup. PSG left it to penalties to overcome Spurs after clawing back to make it 2-2 in regulation time.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

