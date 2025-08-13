Live Radio
Home » World News » Paris Saint-Germain bests Tottenham…

Paris Saint-Germain bests Tottenham in UEFA Super Cup showdown, in photos

The Associated Press

August 13, 2025, 7:42 PM

UDINE, Italy (AP) — The annual early-season match between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League pitted Paris Saint-Germain against Tottenham for the UEFA Super Cup. PSG left it to penalties to overcome Spurs after clawing back to make it 2-2 in regulation time.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up