Nordic American Tankers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON HM12, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $852,000 in its second…

HAMILTON HM12, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $852,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm12, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The tanker company posted revenue of $40.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.