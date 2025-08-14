New draft of plastic pollution treaty doesn’t limit production but calls for a global response

GENEVA (AP) — The latest draft of a treaty to end plastic pollution would not put a limit on producing…

GENEVA (AP) — The latest draft of a treaty to end plastic pollution would not put a limit on producing plastics, but recognizes that current levels of production and consumption are “unsustainable” and global action is needed.

Nations are meeting at the United Nations office in Geneva to try to complete a landmark treaty to end the plastic pollution crisis. The draft, released early Friday, contains new language to say these levels exceed current waste management capacities and are projected to increase further, “thereby necessitating a coordinated global response to halt and reverse such trends.”

This falls short of the limit that many countries sought, but could pave the way for one in the future. The objective of the treaty was also revamped to state that the accord would be based on a comprehensive approach that addresses the full lifecycle of plastics.

Panama helped lead an effort to include plastic production in the treaty. Panama Climate Envoy Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez said it’s not the treaty they want, but it “can be the springboard to get there.”

The biggest issue of the talks has been whether the treaty should impose caps on producing new plastic or focus instead on things like better design, recycling and reuse. Powerful oil- and gas-producing nations and the plastics industry oppose production limits. They want a treaty focused on better waste management and reuse.

Thursday was the last scheduled day of negotiations, but work on the revised draft continues into Friday.

Every year, the world makes more than 400 million tons of new plastic, and that could grow by about 70% by 2040 without policy changes. About 100 countries want to limit production. Many have said it’s also essential to address toxic chemicals used to make plastics.

While an earlier draft contained no mention of chemicals, this version could lead to the reduction of plastic products containing “a chemical or chemicals of concern to human health or the environment,” as well as the reduction of single-use or short-lived plastic products. Negotiators are still deciding whether the measures in that article would be voluntary or binding.

If adopted, parties would have to take measures to ensure the better management of plastic waste. They could be required to take steps to improve the design of plastic products to be recycled and reused. They are deciding whether the section on product design would be voluntary or binding.

Delegates will discuss the revised version when they reconvene later Friday. The earlier version was widely panned. Many countries said it was not ambitious enough. Some petrostates said it didn’t have the scope they wanted to set the parameters of the treaty or precise definitions.

