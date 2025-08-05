Mexican investigators suspect organized crime in killing of a top federal official

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican investigators on Tuesday pointed to organized crime in the killing of a top federal…

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican investigators on Tuesday pointed to organized crime in the killing of a top federal official in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas the previous day, saying it was likely retaliation for the authorities’ recent seizures of stolen fuel there.

On Monday, gunmen killed Attorney General’s Office Tamaulipas state delegate Ernesto Vásquez Reyna in broad daylight, in the middle of the busiest avenue of the border city of Reynosa.

The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement that preliminary information suggested the killing was retaliation by a group it did not name.

Images from the scene of the assassination showed a smoldering black SUV and Vásquez Reyna’s body on the pavement. Authorities did not offer details on the attack other than to say that two additional vehicles were involved, and that one of them was recovered.

The fuel seizure in July in Reynosa was described as a “great setback” for organized crime. The statement said more than 475,000 gallons (1.8 million liters) of gasoline were seized, along with tanker trucks, pumps and containers for storing the fuel.

Reynosa is controlled by a faction of the Gulf cartel known as the “Metros.” Numerous drug cartels have gotten into the business of selling stolen gasoline as another line of illegal revenue.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.