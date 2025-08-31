Man arrested after SUV crashes into Russian consulate gates in Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — A man was arrested after crashing an SUV through the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney…

SYDNEY (AP) — A man was arrested after crashing an SUV through the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney on Monday, police said.

Police were called at 8 a.m. to the consulate in the eastern suburb of Woollahra where an unauthorized vehicle was reported parked in the driveway.

Police attempted to speak to the driver but he drove the Toyota Kluger into the gates, the statement said.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics. No one else was injured, police said.

The SUV came to rest on the lawn near a flag pole on the consulate’s grounds.

A 39-year-old man was arrested. Police have released no details about his potential motivation or what charges might be considered.

The Russian Embassy in the Australian capital Canberra did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.