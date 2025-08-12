Mali’s former prime minister Maiga taken into custody amid corruption probe

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Former Malian prime minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga was taken into custody on Tuesday on accusations of…

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Former Malian prime minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga was taken into custody on Tuesday on accusations of corruption, his lawyer said, as the West African country ‘s military junta has ramped up arrests of top politicians in recent weeks.

Maiga’s lawyer, Cheick Oumar Konaré, told The Associated Press the former prime minister was taken in for questioning earlier this month by the National Economic and Financial Unit, which is responsible for fighting corruption, as part of an investigation into allegations of misuse of public property.

“Former Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga has been taken into custody by officers from the brigade of the National Economic and Financial Unit,” Konaré said.

“We are contesting his detention because the former prime minister has no intention of fleeing the country or destroying evidence,” he added.

In November 2024, Maïga was dismissed from his role as prime minister, days after he criticized the military regime for postponing elections. Following his dismissal, Maiga continued to criticize the military regime in the media.

Earlier this month, another former prime minister, Moussa Mara, was imprisoned after tweeting his support for jailed critics of the ruling military junta.

Mali has been ruled by military leaders since a junta seized power in 2020 and staged another coup the following year.

In June, the country’s leader, Gen. Assimi Goita, was granted an additional five years in power, despite the junta’s earlier promises of a return to civilian rule by March 2024. The move followed the military regime’s dissolution of political parties in May.

