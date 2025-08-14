Israel announces West Bank settlement that rights groups say could imperil Palestinian state

MAALE ADUMIM, Israel (AP) — Israel’s far-right finance minister announced a contentious new settlement construction in the Israeli-occupied West Bank…

MAALE ADUMIM, Israel (AP) — Israel’s far-right finance minister announced a contentious new settlement construction in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday which Palestinians and rights groups worry will scuttle plans for a future Palestinian state by effectively cutting the West Bank into two separate parts.

The announcement comes as many countries said they would recognize a Palestinian state in September.

“This reality finally buries the idea of a Palestinian state, because there is nothing to recognize and no one to recognize,” said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. “Anyone in the world who tries today to recognize a Palestinian state – will receive an answer from us on the ground,” he said.

