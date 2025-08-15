Heavy rains expected in Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Erin nears

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Heavy rains that could lead to flooding and landslides are expected in Puerto Rico…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Heavy rains that could lead to flooding and landslides are expected in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Erin approached the region Friday.

The storm was located several hundred miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (113 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It was moving northwest at 17 mph (28 kph.)

Tropical storm watches are in effect for parts of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm conditions are also forecast for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend.

“While there is still uncertainty in what impacts might occur in portions of the Bahamas, the east coast of the United States, and Bermuda next week, the risk of dangerous surf and rip currents across the western Atlantic basin next week continues to increase,” the advisory said.

Hurricane specialist and storm surge expert Michael Lowry said nearly all models have Erin turning “safely east of the broader U.S. next week.”

Erin is the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Forecasters are expecting another unusually busy season for the Atlantic, with predictions calling for six to 10 hurricanes, with up to half reaching major status.

