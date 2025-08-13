Heavy rain pounds South Korea’s capital region, leaving 1 person missing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Heavy rain pounded South Korea’s greater capital region on Wednesday, turning roads into chocolate-colored rivers…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Heavy rain pounded South Korea’s greater capital region on Wednesday, turning roads into chocolate-colored rivers and disrupting traffic, as authorities issued flood and landslide warnings near water sources and hills.

One person was reported as missing in the city of Gimpo, near the capital city of Seoul, while more than 60 roads were flooded and at least five houses were damaged, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. About 50 people were forced to evacuate from their homes.

More than 200 millimeters (7.8 inches) of rain fell in parts of Seoul and the nearby cities of Gimpo, Goyang, and Incheon, where residents salvaged belongings and used plastic containers to bail water from properties damaged by flash floods.

South Korea’s weather agency said the greater Seoul area will continue to be affected by heavy rain overnight and through Thursday morning. Authorities shut down dozens of riverside parks and more than 100 hiking trails while issuing text messages warning people to beware of floods, landslides and damaged structures.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.