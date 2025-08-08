Flash floods kill at least 10 people and leave 33 missing in northwestern China

BEIJING (AP) — At least 10 people have died and 33 are missing after flash foods in Yuzhong County in…

BEIJING (AP) — At least 10 people have died and 33 are missing after flash foods in Yuzhong County in China’s northwestern Gansu province, Chinese state media reported.

Heavy rains since Thursday have triggered flash floods and at least one landslide in mountainous areas near the city of Lanzhou, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The downpour knocked out power and telecommunications services in the Xinglong mountain area, leaving more than 4,000 people across four villages stranded.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue and flood prevention efforts in the area.

